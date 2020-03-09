Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's press service told Sputnik on Monday that the minister survived an assassination attempt and was now safe

"The health of the head of Sudan's Council of Ministers Abdalla Hamdok is good," the prime minister's press service said.

Hamdok's motorcade was attacked when the prime minister was driving to work, the Sudan tv broadcaster said.

According to media reports, the attack took place in the Kobar region of Khartoum.