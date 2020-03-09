UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Prime Minister Hamdok Survives Assassination Attempt - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

Sudan's Prime Minister Hamdok Survives Assassination Attempt - Press Service

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's press service told Sputnik on Monday that the minister survived an assassination attempt and was now safe

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's press service told Sputnik on Monday that the minister survived an assassination attempt and was now safe.

"The health of the head of Sudan's Council of Ministers Abdalla Hamdok is good," the prime minister's press service said.

Hamdok's motorcade was attacked when the prime minister was driving to work, the Sudan tv broadcaster said.

According to media reports, the attack took place in the Kobar region of Khartoum.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Khartoum Sudan Media TV

Recent Stories

I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a s ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $48.33 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market to be postponed

26 minutes ago

Japan cancels domestic rugby games after drug arre ..

49 seconds ago

Globally, only 3 in 5 (62%) respondents opine that ..

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Al ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.