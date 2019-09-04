UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Prime Minister Receives Invitation From Macron To Visit France - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:29 PM

Sudan's Prime Minister Receives Invitation From Macron to Visit France - Foreign Ministry

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has recently assumed the post after months of violent political unrest in Sudan, has received an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris for talks on France's potential assistance to Sudan through the next stages of power transition, the director general of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry's Department for European and American Affairs said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has recently assumed the post after months of violent political unrest in Sudan, has received an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris for talks on France's potential assistance to Sudan through the next stages of power transition, the director general of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry's Department for European and American Affairs said on Wednesday.

"The French ambassador has conveyed the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to visit France and hold bilateral talks on ways in which France can support Sudan during the next stages [of power transition]," Mohammed Abdullah Tom was quoted as saying by the Sudanese news agency SUNA.

France has reportedly pledged full support for the civilian rule.

Hamdok, in turn, expressed his deep appreciation for Macron's invitation, which is the first to a European country in his new capacity as prime minister, and confirmed his readiness to meet with the French president at the earliest opportunity.

In late August, Sudan finally restored its political order after months of violent confrontation between the previously ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition. A new Sovereign Council with equal military-civilian representation was assembled and the prime minister was appointed to form a new cabinet.

The council will govern the country for the next 39 months. For the first 21 months, it will be chaired by former TMC leader Abdel Fattah Burhan, and afterward by a civilian-selected official.

