MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok confirmed on Monday that he was safe and sound after surviving an assassination attempt.

"I would like to assure the people of Sudan that I am safe and in good shape. Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition.

Instead, it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan," Hamdok wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Sudan tv broadcaster reported that Hamdok's motorcade was attacked in the Kobar region of Khartoum when the politician was heading to work.

The prime minister's press service has confirmed to told Sputnik that Hamdok was in good health.