Sudan's Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Unidentified military forces have stormed the house of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is now under house arrest, the Arab news daily reports.
Four of Sudan's cabinet ministers and one civilian representative of the Sovereign Council were also arrested in the early hours of Monday, the newspaper said citing an Al-Hadath tv report.