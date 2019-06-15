UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Prosecutor General Says Military Was Told To Disperse Criminals Not Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 08:34 PM

Sudan's Prosecutor General Says Military Was Told to Disperse Criminals Not Protesters

Sudan's military was trying to disperse criminals, not protesters, from the neighborhood near the Defense Ministry's building in Khartoum, acting prosecutor general, Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed, said

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Sudan's military was trying to disperse criminals, not protesters, from the neighborhood near the Defense Ministry's building in Khartoum, acting prosecutor general, Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed, said.

On June 3, the army opened fire at protesters staging a sit-in near the Defense Ministry building. According to different estimates, up to 60 people could have been killed, including at least 19 children, and hundreds more wounded. Protesters had been camped out near the ministry since April 6, demanding that the military resign and hands power over to civilian rule.

"The Colombia neighborhood which is next to the square near the Defense Ministry ... has been used by criminals to deal drugs and commit crimes.

The [Transitional] Military Council [TMC] organized a meeting with [Sudan's] Chief Justice and representatives from other government agencies, during which we decided to clear the neighborhood [from criminals], but without using arms, and only using batons and tear gas if the law enforcement agents were met with resistance. We had no intentions of dispersing the protesters," Ahmed said at a news conference.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.

Related Topics

Election Chief Justice Fire Army Drugs Khartoum Sudan Colombia April June Criminals Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Trump Warns of Market Crash If Loses 2020 Presiden ..

28 seconds ago

Russia Welcomes Peaceful Resolution of Political C ..

2 minutes ago

Eight killed by explosion in Somalia capital: emer ..

2 minutes ago

Australia v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

2 minutes ago

First cancer institute inaugurated in Rawalakot, A ..

16 minutes ago

AJK to have network of latest recreation parks-cum ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.