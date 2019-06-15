(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Sudan 's military was trying to disperse criminals , not protesters, from the neighborhood near the Defense Ministry's building in Khartoum , acting prosecutor general, Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed, said.

On June 3, the army opened fire at protesters staging a sit-in near the Defense Ministry building. According to different estimates, up to 60 people could have been killed, including at least 19 children, and hundreds more wounded. Protesters had been camped out near the ministry since April 6, demanding that the military resign and hands power over to civilian rule.

"The Colombia neighborhood which is next to the square near the Defense Ministry ... has been used by criminals to deal drugs and commit crimes.

The [Transitional] Military Council [TMC] organized a meeting with [Sudan's] Chief Justice and representatives from other government agencies, during which we decided to clear the neighborhood [from criminals], but without using arms, and only using batons and tear gas if the law enforcement agents were met with resistance. We had no intentions of dispersing the protesters," Ahmed said at a news conference.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.