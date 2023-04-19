KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan announced on Wednesday a truce for 24 hours starting 16:00 GMT.

On Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"A truce has been approved for 24 hours starting Wednesday at 18:00 (16:00 GMT)... until 18:00 on Thursday, " the RSF said on Twitter.

The RSF are fully committed to the ceasefire regime and expect the Sudanese military to abide by the 24-hour truce, according to the statement.