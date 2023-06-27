Open Menu

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Announce Unilateral Ceasefire During Eid Al-Adha Holiday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has unilaterally announced a ceasefire in the country for the period of Eid al-Adha, one of islam's major holidays.

"We declare a ceasefire unilaterally, starting tomorrow (June 27) and throughout the holiday," Daglo told Al Arabiya broadcaster on Monday.

The Sudanese armed forces have not yet made an official statement on this matter.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Burhan issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

The United Nations estimates that as of June 12, at least 958 people were killed and 4,700 injured in the clashes, while over 2.1 million persons were forced to leave their homes.

