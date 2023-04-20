KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan were the first to start fighting and the Sudanese armed forces were forced to react, Sudan's military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Thursday.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

"The armed forces have constantly stated that the RSF are a rebellious force operating outside the law and committing atrocities that cannot be overlooked. They started fighting and were preparing for it from the very beginning.

We were forced to resolve the issue by military means and announced that this would stop the shooting," Abdallah said.

Neither the military, nor the RSF have full control over any particular area, the spokesman said.

"The armed forces control all headquarters. A number of RSF fighters, who were unable to escape, are inside cities and neighborhoods, using citizens as human shields. Their fighters are engaged in looting and terrorizing citizens, but they do not have absolute control over any of the sites," the official said.