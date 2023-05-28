(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group declared on Saturday that they are ready to discuss the possibility of extending a week-long ceasefire that was agreed on May 20.

"The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reiterates its unwavering commitment to the short-term ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements, which were officially endorsed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 20. We affirm our readiness to engage in further negotiations during the final two days of the armistice under Saudi-U.

S. mediation to explore the feasibility of extending the ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements," the RSF tweeted.

Violent clashes broke out between Sudan's regular armed forces and the rebel RSF in mid-April. The week-long ceasefire came into effect across Sudan on Monday night but sporadic fighting has continued. The United Nations estimates that more than 860 people have died in the conflict and 3,500 others have been injured.