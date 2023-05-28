UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Flag Readiness To Discuss Ceasefire Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Flag Readiness to Discuss Ceasefire Extension

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group declared on Saturday that they are ready to discuss the possibility of extending a week-long ceasefire that was agreed on May 20.

"The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reiterates its unwavering commitment to the short-term ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements, which were officially endorsed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 20. We affirm our readiness to engage in further negotiations during the final two days of the armistice under Saudi-U.

S. mediation to explore the feasibility of extending the ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements," the RSF tweeted.

Violent clashes broke out between Sudan's regular armed forces and the rebel RSF in mid-April. The week-long ceasefire came into effect across Sudan on Monday night but sporadic fighting has continued. The United Nations estimates that more than 860 people have died in the conflict and 3,500 others have been injured.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Jeddah Died Saudi Arabia Sudan May Agreement

Recent Stories

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

56 minutes ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

2 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

3 hours ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

3 hours ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

3 hours ago
 Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend ..

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.