KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan that are opposing the Sudanese military have suffered heavy losses in the fighting, Sudan's military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I cannot say for sure about the number of losses yet, it is logical when conducting combat operations. But we have confirmation, as well as observations, that the RSF suffered heavy losses and there is obvious destruction of civilian buildings and structures. We hold them (RSF) responsible for this," Abdallah said.