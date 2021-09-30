When Sudan signed a historic peace deal last year, it was hoped it would end decades of war in the west and south -- but instead it sparked unrest in the east

When Sudan signed a historic peace deal last year, it was hoped it would end decades of war in the west and south -- but instead it sparked unrest in the east.

Some in the gold-rich but impoverished east felt the October 2020 deal with a coalition of rebels, from the western Darfur region and two southern states, had left them out.

This month, furious anti-government protests shut down oil pipelines and the main port.

The eastern region, which includes Sudan's Red Sea coast, has been politically and economically marginalised for decades -- and was itself the scene of a decade-long rebellion.

"Since Sudan gained independence and this area has suffered economic and political marginalisation," , said Sudanese analyst Amir Babiker. "The peace deal just sparked it up again." Babiker warned the deal had "sent a negative message" to the multi-ethnic region, where many complain too many top jobs go to the Khartoum elite.

- Pipeline and port blockade - On September 17, a protest leader announced that dozens of demonstrators, objecting to parts of the peace deal, had blocked the country's main container and oil export terminals in Port Sudan.

It crippled Sudan's own exports and also blocked the 154,000 barrels of oil per day pumped from neighbouring South Sudan -- for which Khartoum earns lucrative transit fees that are an important source of revenue for the cash-strapped government.

Ten days later, after Oil Minister Gadein Ali Obeid warned of "an extremely grave situation" with pipelines blocked, the government struck an agreement on Sunday for exports to resume -- but protests have continued elsewhere.

"The neglect of the east Sudan region has been endemic for decades," said Sayed Abuamnah, a protest leader. "Our demands have been ignored since independence." With a Red Sea coastline more than 700 kilometres (400 miles) long and bordering regional players Egypt, Ethiopia and Eritrea, the region comprises the three states of Red Sea, Kassala and Gedaref.

The region's Beja Congress, named after its largest ethnic group, and the Rashaida Free Lions, named after an Arab tribe, took up arms against Khartoum in 1994, protesting an unfair national distribution of wealth and power.

After years of low-level insurgency, a 2006 peace deal promised government jobs and vast sums for development, and rebels put down their arms.