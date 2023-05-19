UrduPoint.com

Sudan's RSF Chief Being Removed As Deputy Head Of Transitional Sovereign Council - Decree

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Sudan's RSF Chief Being Removed as Deputy Head of Transitional Sovereign Council - Decree

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has been removed from the post of deputy head of the country's Transitional Sovereignty Council, according to a decree of the head of the council and commander of the Sudanese armed forces, Abdel Fattah Burhan.

"The head of the Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, issued today a constitutional decree on the removal of the deputy head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, from office," the decree said.

Instead of Daglo, the head of Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, Malik Agar, was appointed to the post of deputy head of the Council.

Related Topics

Sudan Post From

Recent Stories

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.