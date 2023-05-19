CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has been removed from the post of deputy head of the country's Transitional Sovereignty Council, according to a decree of the head of the council and commander of the Sudanese armed forces, Abdel Fattah Burhan.

"The head of the Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, issued today a constitutional decree on the removal of the deputy head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, from office," the decree said.

Instead of Daglo, the head of Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, Malik Agar, was appointed to the post of deputy head of the Council.