MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) said on Tuesday they had agreed to a 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire called for by the United States and other countries, while the army has denied knowing of any foreign-brokered coordination on the matter.

"Following a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) and outreach by other friendly nations similarly calling for a temporary ceasefire, The RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24 HR armistice to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded," RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Twitter.

He accused the Sudanese army of having "failed to honor this ceasefire" and continuing the shelling in "flagrant violation of the foundations and principles of international and humanitarian law."

Conversely, Sudan's regular army said in a statement that it had no information on any international coordination of said ceasefire.

"We are unaware of any ceasefire coordination with mediators and the international community.

The 24-hour ceasefire declared by the rebels is aimed at concealing the resounding defeat that they will suffer in coming hours," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Blinken held talks with the commanders of both sides to the Sudanese conflict ” the RSF's Dagalo and the army's Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. He called for a 24-hour ceasefire to allow for the evacuation of civilians and the wounded.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

The United Nations estimated the civilian toll of casualties from the clashes in Sudan at over 180 killed and about 1,800 injured, as of Monday.