(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) say that a battalion of Egyptian troops stationed at the Merowe air base in northern Sudan surrendered to them.

"A battalion of the Egyptian army surrendered to the Rapid Support Forces in Merowe," the RSF said on Twitter.

The message was accompanied by a video that appears to show dozens of men dressed in Egyptian military uniforms sitting on the ground, surrounded by members of the RSF standing around them.

A Sputnik correspondent in Khartoum said that Egypt's forces are deployed to the Merowe air base as part of an agreement between Egypt and Sudan on joint exercises.

Later in the day, the Egyptian military said they were monitoring the developments in Sudan and engaging with relevant authorities in the country to ensure the safety of the Egyptian forces stationed there.

On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.

Clashes broke out earlier on Friday. The RSF claimed control of the Republican Palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.