UrduPoint.com

Sudan's RSF Say Battalion Of Egyptian Armed Forces Surrendered At Merowe Air Base

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Sudan's RSF Say Battalion of Egyptian Armed Forces Surrendered at Merowe Air Base

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) say that a battalion of Egyptian troops stationed at the Merowe air base in northern Sudan surrendered to them.

"A battalion of the Egyptian army surrendered to the Rapid Support Forces in Merowe," the RSF said on Twitter.

The message was accompanied by a video that appears to show dozens of men dressed in Egyptian military uniforms sitting on the ground, surrounded by members of the RSF standing around them.

A Sputnik correspondent in Khartoum said that Egypt's forces are deployed to the Merowe air base as part of an agreement between Egypt and Sudan on joint exercises.

Later in the day, the Egyptian military said they were monitoring the developments in Sudan and engaging with relevant authorities in the country to ensure the safety of the Egyptian forces stationed there.

On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the airport in the northern city of Merowe. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.

Clashes broke out earlier on Friday. The RSF claimed control of the Republican Palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

Related Topics

Army Egypt Twitter Merowe Khartoum Sudan Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

13 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

28 minutes ago
 Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

58 minutes ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

1 hour ago
 SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

1 hour ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.