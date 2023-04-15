KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have taken control of Khartoum International Airport and the Merowe air base, the paramilitary command said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that gunfire could be heard outside the RSF military camp in Khartoum.

"The Rapid Support Forces, defending themselves, inflicted heavy losses on the attacking forces and managed to take control of the airport and the base in Merowe. The aggressors were also driven out of the headquarters of the Soba camp (in Khartoum), and the Khartoum airport was taken under control," the RSF said.