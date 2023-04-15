(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have taken control of the Republican Palace in Khartoum lodging the country's Presidency.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported about clashes between the RSF and the army in the country's capital city, Khartoum.

"Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have seized the Republican Palace," the RSF said in a statement.

The Republican Palace serves as a working residence of Sudan's leadership and is the main symbol of state power in the country.

Earlier in the day, the RSF announced they had seized the international airport of Khartoum and an air base in the city of Merowe.