MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Sudan's ruling government, the opposition, and the military have agreed to form a parliament and appoint civilian governors by the second week of May, the Sudan Tribune news portal reports on Sunday, citing leading officials.

According to the portal, representatives from the ruling government, the military, and the country's opposition coalition Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) met on Saturday to discuss the proposals.

All parties agreed to establish a parliament in the country and appoint civilian governors by the second week of May, FFC representative Siddiq Youssef told the portal in a statement after the meeting.

The portal clarified that civilian governors should be appointed by mid-April, and the parliament should be formed in May.

Sudanese leaders agreed on a range of measures during their meeting, the portal reported.

"The meeting endorsed a (matrix) binding to the three parties that detailed responsibilities and set times for carrying out urgent tasks in seven tracks: partnership, peace, economic crisis, dismantling (the former regime), and reforming the military and security services, justice, and external relations," a joint statement read, as quoted by the portal.

In late August, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government.