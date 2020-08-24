UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Sovereign Council Head To Receive US' Pompeo On Tuesday - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:59 PM

Sudan's Sovereign Council Head to Receive US' Pompeo on Tuesday - Source

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Tuesday and meet with the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, within the framework of his Middle East tour from August 23-28, a local official source told Sputnik on Monday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Tuesday and meet with the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, within the framework of his Middle East tour from August 23-28, a local official source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the US Department of State, Pompeo is scheduled to also meet with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Pompeo and the country's officials will discuss the United States' ongoing support for the civilian-led transitional government, as well as deepening the Sudanese-Israeli ties.

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Tuesday," the source, who preferred to not reveal his name, said.

Following the meeting, Pompeo and Acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din will hold a press conference at the Republican Palace, the source added.

On Monday, Pompeo is holding talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on regional security issues related to Iran's "malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel's relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the U.S. and Israeli economies from malign investors." Following Israel and Sudan, the US official is due to visit Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The tour comes after the announcement of the US-brokered UAE-Israel peace deal by President Donald Trump earlier in August that provides for normalizing and establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The treaty also appears to have put Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over lands in the West Bank on hold, but, despite that, the Palestinian administration has strongly condemned this tripartite agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Visit Trump Bank Jerusalem Khartoum Bahrain United States Sudan United Arab Emirates Middle East August From Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

16 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N policies made local industrial production un ..

14 minutes ago

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directe ..

14 minutes ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

16 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.