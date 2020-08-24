US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Tuesday and meet with the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, within the framework of his Middle East tour from August 23-28, a local official source told Sputnik on Monday

According to the US Department of State, Pompeo is scheduled to also meet with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Pompeo and the country's officials will discuss the United States' ongoing support for the civilian-led transitional government, as well as deepening the Sudanese-Israeli ties.

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Tuesday," the source, who preferred to not reveal his name, said.

Following the meeting, Pompeo and Acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din will hold a press conference at the Republican Palace, the source added.

On Monday, Pompeo is holding talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on regional security issues related to Iran's "malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel's relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the U.S. and Israeli economies from malign investors." Following Israel and Sudan, the US official is due to visit Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The tour comes after the announcement of the US-brokered UAE-Israel peace deal by President Donald Trump earlier in August that provides for normalizing and establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The treaty also appears to have put Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over lands in the West Bank on hold, but, despite that, the Palestinian administration has strongly condemned this tripartite agreement.