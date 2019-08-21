(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Sovereign Council of Sudan has been formed, it will be sworn in on August 21, Shams El-Din Kabbashi, a spokesman for the country's Transitional Military Council (TMC), said Tuesday at a press conference in Khartoum, which was aired by Sky news Arabia.

"The formation of the 11-member Sovereign Council has been completed," the official said.

For the first 21 months of the transitional period, the Sovereign Council will be chaired by TMC head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.