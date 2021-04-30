UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn On Russian Navy Facility To US-Russia Rivalry

Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:06 PM

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russian Navy Facility to US-Russia Rivalry

Recent reports claiming that Sudan has suspended plans to host a Russian naval facility in the coastal city of Port Sudan are rooted in its leadership's concerns that the country will become the stage for a Russian-US struggle for influence in the Red Sea, Ret. Maj. Gen. Dr. Amin Ismail Al-Majzoub, the head of the Sudanese Strategic Observatory, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Recent reports claiming that Sudan has suspended plans to host a Russian naval facility in the coastal city of Port Sudan are rooted in its leadership's concerns that the country will become the stage for a Russian-US struggle for influence in the Red Sea, Ret. Maj. Gen. Dr. Amin Ismail Al-Majzoub, the head of the Sudanese Strategic Observatory, told Sputnik.

"Here we can link this topic to the arrival of a Russian vessel to Port Sudan, which was followed by the arrival of a US destroyer that tracked from a distance of one kilometer. This issue is viewed by Sudan's current authorities as the potential beginning of a struggle for influence over the Sudanese Red-Sea coast," Al-Majzoub said.

The 25-year agreement, made public in December, envisions construction of the Russian navy's logistics support center on the Red Sea to host up to 300 Russian military servicemen and resupply the country's nuclear-powered ships.

"Generally, all these agreements are being revised, considering that some members of the military establishment and political leadership view these agreements as having entered the Sudanese political scene without having passed through the legislative authorities," Al-Majzoub added.

Reports about Sudan suspending the agreement surfaced earlier this week in a number of media outlets citing anonymous sources within the Sudanese political establishment. The allegations were rebuffed by the Russian diplomatic mission in the African country, with the embassy denying having received any official statements from Sudanese authorities with regard to the matter.

