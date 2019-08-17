UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's TMC Says Deal With Opposition Opening Constructive Period In National History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:38 PM

Sudan's TMC Says Deal With Opposition Opening Constructive Period in National History

Sudan is entering a new, constructive, period in its development, the Transitional Military Council (TMC)'s head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, said on Saturday, after signing the power-sharing deal with the opposition

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Sudan is entering a new, constructive, period in its development, the Transitional Military Council (TMC)'s head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, said on Saturday, after signing the power-sharing deal with the opposition.

Earlier in the day, the TMC inked the final power transition deal with the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

"I stand before you today, and I am proud that we have overcome the stage of preparations and are entering a new stage - a constructive stage ... I urge all citizens of the country to consider this day a transit point between the bitterness of the past and future," Burhan was quoted by the Sky news Arabia tv channel as saying after the signing ceremony.

The ceremony in Khartoum was attended by regional and international officials, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir and others.

Under the newly-signed constitutional declaration, which will replace the country's main law, the Sovereign Council, a transitional national administration, will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member is to be agreed by both.

A civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

Earlier in the day, the TMC said that Burhan would head the body for the first 21 months after its creation before being succeeded by a civilian-picked politician.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Khartoum Sudan TV All Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps for welfare of disabled persons: ..

1 minute ago

Belgians visiting GB valleys call Pakistan amazing ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condoles death of BNP leader Nawab ..

1 minute ago

Parliamentary Secretary on Environment calls on Ch ..

8 minutes ago

All 7 victims of land sliding in AJK's remote vill ..

8 minutes ago

District and Session Judge Hyderabad calls for tim ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.