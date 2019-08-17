(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sudan is entering a new, constructive, period in its development, the Transitional Military Council (TMC)'s head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, said on Saturday, after signing the power-sharing deal with the opposition

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Sudan is entering a new, constructive, period in its development, the Transitional Military Council (TMC)'s head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, said on Saturday, after signing the power-sharing deal with the opposition

Earlier in the day, the TMC inked the final power transition deal with the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

"I stand before you today, and I am proud that we have overcome the stage of preparations and are entering a new stage - a constructive stage ... I urge all citizens of the country to consider this day a transit point between the bitterness of the past and future," Burhan was quoted by the Sky news Arabia tv channel as saying after the signing ceremony.

The ceremony in Khartoum was attended by regional and international officials, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir and others.

Under the newly-signed constitutional declaration, which will replace the country's main law, the Sovereign Council, a transitional national administration, will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member is to be agreed by both.

A civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

Earlier in the day, the TMC said that Burhan would head the body for the first 21 months after its creation before being succeeded by a civilian-picked politician.