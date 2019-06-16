UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's TMC Says Ready To Form Technocratic Gov't, Hand Over Power

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 08:50 PM

Sudan's TMC Says Ready to Form Technocratic Gov't, Hand Over Power

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) is ready to form and hand over power to a technocratic government, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the council, said Sunday.

"The Transitional Council is ready to form in the near future a technocratic government that will be representative of all Sudanese," Dagalo said in an interview with the Sky news Arabia broadcaster.

Dagalo also noted that the TMC was interested in setting up fair and democratic elections under the supervision of international monitors.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.

Related Topics

Election Sudan April Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

2 hours ago

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

4 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

4 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

4 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

4 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.