MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) is ready to form and hand over power to a technocratic government, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the council, said Sunday.

"The Transitional Council is ready to form in the near future a technocratic government that will be representative of all Sudanese," Dagalo said in an interview with the Sky news Arabia broadcaster.

Dagalo also noted that the TMC was interested in setting up fair and democratic elections under the supervision of international monitors.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.