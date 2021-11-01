UrduPoint.com

Sudan's Top Military Chief Says 1.5 Years Enough For Country To Prepare For Elections

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:51 PM

Sudan's political forces have enough time to prepare for elections scheduled for July 2023, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021)

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country. Earlier in October, when al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government, he said that the country will hold the next elections in July 2023.

"As for the changes, initially the elections were supposed to take place in April 2022, but after the peace agreement reached in Juba, the term was extended by one year, before that we consulted with many parties.

We consulted on a suitable timeline for the completion (preparation) of the elections with many parties, including UNITAMS (the UN Integrated Transition Support Mission in Sudan), All of them said that a year and a half is enough to prepare for the elections. The political forces should be interested in the elections, I do not think that a year and a half is not enough for them," al-Burhan said.

