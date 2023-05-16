(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Sudan's transitional authority head and leader of the Sudanese military Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan will not take part in the upcoming Arab League summit in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a Sudanese diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Burhan, will not take part in the Arab League summit, which will be held in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah," the source said.

Sudan will be represented at the summit by Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, the source said.