Sudan's Transitional Authority Names New Intel Chief After Quelling Revolt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Sudan's Transitional Authority Names New Intel Chief After Quelling Revolt

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Sudan's transitional authority has replaced the head of the national intelligence agency on Thursday after a failed revolt by its rogue agents.

A statement published on the Sovereign Council's Facebook page said it had accepted the resignation of Abu Bakr Dumblab and appointed Jamal Abdul Majeed as his replacement.

The mutiny on Tuesday was triggered by the ruling council's attempts to restructure the powerful security agency, which reportedly propped up President Omar Bashir for decades, before he was toppled last April.

As part of the plan, it disbanded an intelligence department employing 11,000 agents. Those unhappy with their severance pay blocked streets in the capital Khartoum, eventually facing off with government forces who quelled the armed revolt.

