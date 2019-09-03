The composition of the Sudanese Transitional Government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will be announced within 48 hours, a spokesman of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said Tuesday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The composition of the Sudanese Transitional Government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will be announced within 48 hours, a spokesman of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said Tuesday.

The council held a meeting at the Republican Palace earlier on Tuesday.

"The government's announcement will be no later than 48 hours," Suleiman said according to the council's statement.

The spokesman explained that the council had "listened to Prime Minister's explanation on delay and difficulties due to ministries' formation.

"

Suleiman stressed that the council understood reasons for the delay and "promised to help filling out ministers' Names."

The council is composed of five representatives of the opposition, five representatives of the military and one person chosen by consensus. The head of the Transitional Military Council, which seized power in April, will lead the council for the first 21 months and then be succeeded by a civilian-picked politician for the final 18 months.

In addition, a cabinet is expected to be formed.