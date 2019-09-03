UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan's Transitional Government To Be Announced Within 48 Hours - Sovereign Council

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:23 PM

Sudan's Transitional Government to Be Announced Within 48 Hours - Sovereign Council

The composition of the Sudanese Transitional Government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will be announced within 48 hours, a spokesman of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said Tuesday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The composition of the Sudanese Transitional Government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will be announced within 48 hours, a spokesman of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Faki Suleiman, said Tuesday.

The council held a meeting at the Republican Palace earlier on Tuesday.

"The government's announcement will be no later than 48 hours," Suleiman said according to the council's statement.

The spokesman explained that the council had "listened to Prime Minister's explanation on delay and difficulties due to ministries' formation.

"

Suleiman stressed that the council understood reasons for the delay and "promised to help filling out ministers' Names."

The council is composed of five representatives of the opposition, five representatives of the military and one person chosen by consensus. The head of the Transitional Military Council, which seized power in April, will lead the council for the first 21 months and then be succeeded by a civilian-picked politician for the final 18 months.

In addition, a cabinet is expected to be formed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lead April Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

England call up Overton for fourth Test

51 seconds ago

Russian Helicopters Presents Ka-226T Chopper Desig ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's KOGAS Plans to Hold Talks With Russi ..

2 minutes ago

PSA announces its 2019-20 World Tour Calendar

2 minutes ago

Two injured in Sibi accident in Quetta

2 minutes ago

South Korea Seeks Early Return of US Military Base ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.