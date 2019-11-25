Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived on Monday to Eritrea's capital of Asmara with a high-level delegation and met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, the press office of the Sudanese Cabinet of Ministers said

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived on Monday to Eritrea 's capital of Asmara with a high-level delegation and met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, the press office of the Sudanese Cabinet of Ministers said.

"[Abdalla] Hamdok held a meeting with Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki," the cabinet said in a statement.

According to the statement, Hamdok will be accompanied during his visit by the interior, trade, higher education and infrastructure ministers, and the head of the General Intelligence service.

In June 2019, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the Sudanese Sovereign Council's head, visited Asmara and held talks with Afwerki. During the visit, the two countries agreed to reopen the border, which was closed in 2018 as Sudanese-Eritrean relations grew tense amid potential threats of armed groups, and ease the citizens' movement.