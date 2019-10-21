(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Sudan 's new transitional government signed on Monday a cessation of hostilities agreement with the country's Sudan Revolutionary Front, an armed group alliance , amid ongoing peace talks between the factions in the South Sudanese capital of Juba

On Friday, the Sudanese government and major rebel groups agreed on and signed a roadmap for future peace negotiations.

"The delegations of [Sudan's] transitional government and the Revolutionary Front signed on Monday in [Juba] an agreement on a political declaration and a declaration on the cessation of hostilities," the Sudanese government said in a statement.

Reportedly, the signed agreements will open up a humanitarian aid corridor for the conflict-stricken regions in Sudan's south, where the government has been fighting rebels for decades. The agreement is seen as a landmark event that will pave the way for a much-anticipated peace agreement.

Long-standing protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. Following those events, the Sudanese Transitional Military Council held power until the creation of the Sovereign Council, which will be presided over by civilians and the military on a rotational basis.