CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the country's largest opposition alliance , the Forces of Freedom and Change, signed on Wednesday a document that is expected to pave the way for the creation of a transitional military-civilian power-sharing body that will rule the country for a period of three years, media reported.

According to Sky news Arabia, the agreement finalized previously reached arrangements on a transitional period in the country, but the issue of the constitutional declaration that would lay the legal groundwork for this transitional period remains open. The negotiating sides are planning to resume the discussions on Friday.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets, demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement officers violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in the capital city of Khartoum, killing dozens of civilians. This resulted in the suspension of talks between the TMC and opposition.

On July 5, the African Union's special envoy and intra-Sudanese mediator, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, said that they had agreed to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country for a transition period of three years. Military and civilian officials will take turns leading the council. The sides have also agreed to form a civilian government composed of technocrats and organize a transparent probe into the violent crackdown on opposition protesters in early June.