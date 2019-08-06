UrduPoint.com
Sudan's Transitional Military Council To Be Dissolved Within One Month - Opposition Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:14 PM

The ruling Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) will be dissolved within a month, following the formation of civil authorities, a leader of the opposition alliance Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Wagdy Saleh, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The ruling Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) will be dissolved within a month, following the formation of civil authorities, a leader of the opposition alliance Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Wagdy Saleh, told Sputnik.

The TMC and the opposition initialized on Saturday the constitutional declaration which will be the country's main law during the transitional period following months of political instability. The declaration is due to be signed on August 17.

"The TMC will be dissolved within two weeks after the formation of the Sovereign Council and its swearing-in.

I expect the TMC to be dissolved and real civil authorities to be formed within one month," Saleh said.

Under the declaration, the Sovereign Council will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member will be elected through a universal vote. A cabinet of ministers is also expected to be formed.

