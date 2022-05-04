Sudden Inspection of Response Forces Began in Belarus - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) A sudden inspection of response forces has begun in the Belarusian army, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"A sudden check of the response forces has begun in the Armed Forces of Belarus, during which military units will have to practice putting on combat alert, marching to designated areas and performing combat training tasks," the ministry said on Telegram.

It said the purpose of the inspection is to assess the readiness and ability of personnel to quickly respond to the possible emergence of crisis situations.

"Military units will operate in unfamiliar areas of the terrain in a rapidly changing environment," the ministry said.