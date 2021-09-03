UrduPoint.com

Sudden Inspection Of Troops Started In Kazakh Military - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:16 PM

A sudden inspection of troops in the Kazakh military has started, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) A sudden inspection of troops in the Kazakh military has started, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In order to implement orders of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ... a number of military units of regional commands, airborne assault forces, the naval forces, and the air force were raised on alert to check their combat readiness," the ministry said in a statement.

