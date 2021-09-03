Sudden Inspection of Troops Started in Kazakh Military - Defense Ministry

A sudden inspection of troops in the Kazakh military has started, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday

"In order to implement orders of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ... a number of military units of regional commands, airborne assault forces, the naval forces, and the air force were raised on alert to check their combat readiness," the ministry said in a statement.