Open Menu

Sudden US Aid Withdrawal Risking Millions Of Lives: UNAIDS Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Sudden US aid withdrawal risking millions of lives: UNAIDS chief

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The sudden halt to US foreign aid funding has been "devastating", the UNAIDS chief said Monday, warning that without more funding, millions more will die and the global AIDS pandemic will resurge.

The United States has historically been the world's largest donor of humanitarian assistance, but President Donald Trump has slashed international aid since returning to the White House two months ago.

"It is reasonable for the United States to want to reduce its funding over time, but the sudden withdrawal of life-saving support is having a devastating impact," UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told reporters in Geneva.

"We urge for a reconsideration and an urgent restoration of services, life-saving services."

She warned that without more funding, "there will be an additional... 6.3 million AIDS-related deaths" in the next four years.

At the last count, in 2023, some 600,000 AIDS-related deaths were registered globally, she pointed out.

"So you're talking of a 10-fold increase."

At the same time, Byanyima said her agency expected to see "an additional 8.7 million new infections".

"You're talking of losing the gains that we have made over the last 25 years. It is very serious."

Looking further ahead than the next four years, if aid funding is not restored, "in the longer term, we see the AIDS pandemic resurging, and resurging globally," Byanyima said.

"Not just in the countries where now it has become concentrated, in low-income countries of Africa, but also growing amongst what we call key populations in Eastern Europe, in Latin America," she said.

"We will see a... real surge in this disease. We'll see it come back, and we'll see people die the way we saw them in the '90s and in the 2000s."

nl/rjm/rmb

Recent Stories

WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely caus ..

WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths

11 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

56 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

1 hour ago
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

2 hours ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago

More Stories From World