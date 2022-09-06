Suella Braverman Appointed UK Secretary of State for Home Department - London

Suella Braverman has been appointed as the UK home secretary on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said

Braverman previously served as the attorney general for England and Wales.

"The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP @SuellaBraverman has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @UKHomeOffice," the office tweeted.