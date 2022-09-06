Suella Braverman Appointed UK Secretary of State for Home Department - London

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022

Suella Braverman has been appointed as the UK home secretary on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Suella Braverman has been appointed as the UK home secretary on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said.

Braverman previously served as the attorney general for England and Wales.

"The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP @SuellaBraverman has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @UKHomeOffice," the office tweeted.

