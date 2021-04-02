UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suez Authority Mulls Canal Widening After Ever Given Incident - Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:32 PM

Suez Authority Mulls Canal Widening After Ever Given Incident - Chairman

The Suez Canal Authority is considering the option of expanding the canal's width after the Ever Given container ship incident, but sees no need to deepen the canal bed, administration head Osama Rabie told CNN Arabic on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Suez Canal Authority is considering the option of expanding the canal's width after the Ever Given container ship incident, but sees no need to deepen the canal bed, administration head Osama Rabie told CNN Arabic on Friday.

"We are exploring the option of expanding the Suez Canal after the Ever Given incident, but there is no need to deepen the channel," Rabie said, adding that at the moment its depth was up to 24 meters (78 feet).

According to the latest data provided by the channel operator Leth Agencies, 357 vessels have passed through the channel since March 29, when it was unblocked, and another 206 ships are waiting for passage.

Earlier, Rabie outlined the intention of the channel authority to supply its technical services with more powerful tugs and dredging vessels to prevent similar incidents occurring in the future.

The 224,000-tonne Ever Given container vessel ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23, blocking traffic along the waterway for six days, which led to numerous delays of ships carrying some $9.6 billion worth of cargo ranging from oil to consumer products. The channel was freed on Monday after the vessel was finally refloated in the direction of the Bitter Lakes.

Related Topics

Oil Traffic Suez March From Billion Arab

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

43 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

43 minutes ago

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security T ..

43 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

43 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

1 hour ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.