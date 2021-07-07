Suez Canal Administration, Ever Given Owners Sign Deal to Peacefully Resolve Situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The administration of the Suez Canal and owners of the Ever Given cargo ship, which blocked the canal in March, signed an agreement to peacefully resolve the situation on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The ship was released earlier in the day. It is sailing to Rotterdam.

The signing ceremony was held in the Egyptian city of Ismalia, where the headquarters of the Suez Canal Administration is located. Diplomats, Egyptian government officials and reporters attended the event.