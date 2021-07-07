UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suez Canal Administration, Ever Given Owners Sign Deal To Peacefully Resolve Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Suez Canal Administration, Ever Given Owners Sign Deal to Peacefully Resolve Situation

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The administration of the Suez Canal and owners of the Ever Given cargo ship, which blocked the canal in March, signed an agreement to peacefully resolve the situation on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The ship was released earlier in the day. It is sailing to Rotterdam.

The signing ceremony was held in the Egyptian city of Ismalia, where the headquarters of the Suez Canal Administration is located. Diplomats, Egyptian government officials and reporters attended the event.

Related Topics

Suez Rotterdam March Event Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,517 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deat ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

31 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

1 hour ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

1 hour ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.