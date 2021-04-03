UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suez Canal Authority Says Shipping Backlog Cleared

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 08:03 PM

Suez Canal Authority Says Shipping Backlog Cleared

All vessels trapped at the entrance to Egypt's Suez Canal by the grounding of a giant container ship have passed through as of Saturday, the chairman of the waterway's authority said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) All vessels trapped at the entrance to Egypt's Suez Canal by the grounding of a giant container ship have passed through as of Saturday, the chairman of the waterway's authority said.

"All 422 vessels with a combined tonnage of 22 million, which have been queuing since the mishap involving the Ever Given, have passed through the Suez Canal," Osama Rabie said in a statement.

The Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday last week, paralyzing the crucial waterway. The damage to global trade can run into $1 billion, according to the canal authority.

The ship was refloated on Monday by a fleet of 15 tugboats. The last 61 ships cleared the canal linking the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday.

Related Topics

Egypt Suez All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Augustine greets Christian community on Easter

57 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of wrong surgery

2 minutes ago

POA condoles death of former Secretary PHF

2 minutes ago

Nations Whose Citizens Died in 2020 Iran Jet Crash ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago

Kallar Kahar museum to be inaugurated soon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.