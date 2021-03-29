(@FahadShabbir)

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Adm. Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president's aide on the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, told Sputnik that the blockage of the Suez Canal by a container ship was caused by bad weather conditions and not sabotage.

According to Mamish, navigation has already started along the canal.

"No, no, absolutely [not sabotage]. The winds and bad weather conditions were the reason," Mamish said.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the crisis with the container ship was over.