Suez Canal Blockage Caused By Weather Conditions, Not Sabotage - Egyptian President's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Adm. Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president's aide on the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, told Sputnik that the blockage of the Suez Canal by a container ship was caused by bad weather conditions and not sabotage.

According to Mamish, navigation has already started along the canal.

"No, no, absolutely [not sabotage]. The winds and bad weather conditions were the reason," Mamish said.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the crisis with the container ship was over.

More Stories From World

