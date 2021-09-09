UrduPoint.com

Suez Canal Briefly Blocked By Panama-Flagged Ship - Canal Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Suez Canal Briefly Blocked by Panama-Flagged Ship - Canal Authority

The Suez Canal Authority had to briefly suspend navigation, as a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, 225-meter (738 feet) long and 32-meter wide, got stuck, blocking four other vessels from entering the international waterway before it was successfully refloated, the Canal's authority said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Suez Canal Authority had to briefly suspend navigation, as a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, 225-meter (738 feet) long and 32-meter wide, got stuck, blocking four other vessels from entering the international waterway before it was successfully refloated, the Canal's authority said on Thursday.

"The Suez Canal Authority reacted quickly to the incident with the Coral Crystal container ship, which ran around and got stuck temporarily, the sixth column in the northern colony, at 54 km point in the canal," the press release said.

The container ship was successfully refloated shortly after it got stranded and resumed its voyage to Port Sudan, without affecting the navigation at the canal, according to a statement from Suez Canal Authority.

In March, when the giant Panama-flagged Ever Given cargo ship got stuck in the canal, the navigation through the vital international waterway was halted for almost a week, causing a serious disruption to global trade.

Related Topics

Suez Port Sudan March From

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post- ..

EU Commission Allocates First $185.5Mln From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund to Cypr ..

39 seconds ago
 AJK PM calls for world community's role to get sto ..

AJK PM calls for world community's role to get stopped genocide of Kashmiris in ..

41 seconds ago
 Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murde ..

Court awards death sentence, imprisonment in murder case

44 seconds ago
 Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

3 minutes ago
 BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IM ..

BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IMF Crisis Response Capabilities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.