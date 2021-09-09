Suez Canal Briefly Blocked by Panama-Flagged Ship - Canal Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Suez Canal Authority had to briefly suspend navigation, as a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, 225-meter (738 feet) long and 32-meter wide, got stuck, blocking four other vessels from entering the international waterway before it was successfully refloated, the Canal's authority said on Thursday.

"The Suez Canal Authority reacted quickly to the incident with the Coral Crystal container ship, which ran around and got stuck temporarily, the sixth column in the northern colony, at 54 km point in the canal," the press release said.

The container ship was successfully refloated shortly after it got stranded and resumed its voyage to Port Sudan, without affecting the navigation at the canal, according to a statement from Suez Canal Authority.

In March, when the giant Panama-flagged Ever Given cargo ship got stuck in the canal, the navigation through the vital international waterway was halted for almost a week, causing a serious disruption to global trade.