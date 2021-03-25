Suez Canal 'temporarily suspending navigation': authorities

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Thursday it was "temporarily suspending navigation" through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes until the grounded container vessel MV Ever Given is refloated

"Maritime authorities said that 13 ships from the northern convoy via Port Said were supposed to pass through but ... remain docked in the transit areas until refloating is complete," the authority's spokesperson George Safwat said.

Egyptian authorities have deployed eight large vessels to drag the stricken container ship off the canal bed.