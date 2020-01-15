UrduPoint.com
Sufficient Votes In US Senate Exist To Consider War Powers Resolution Next Week - Kaine

2020-01-15

Sufficient Votes in US Senate Exist to Consider War Powers Resolution Next Week - Kaine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US Senator Tim Kaine said at the news conference on Tuesday that there is sufficient support in the Senate for the war powers resolution limiting President Donald Trump from acting militarily against Iran without congressional approval.

"We now have 51 votes that we need," Kaine said. "It will be available for consideration by the Senate next week."

Kaine pointed out that he introduced the measure to force a debate and a vote in Congress on January 3 in order to prevent a further escalation of hostilities with Iran without congressional approval.

"We now have the majority of colleagues, Democratic and Republican, who stand strong with the principle that we should not be at war without the vote of Congress," Kaine said.

The measure requires that any war activities with Iran must be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force.

Last week, the US House of Representatives adopted a war powers resolution in order to limit Trump's ability to conduct military action against Iran without Congress approval.

On January 3, the United States killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport. Iran retaliated on Wednesday by firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US forces.

In response, the Trump administration announced new sanctions against Iran on Friday, designating eight senior Iranian officials involved in the attack and 17 Iranian iron and steel companies.

