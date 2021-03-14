UrduPoint.com
Suga, Biden Expected To Hold Talks In Washington On April 9 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to hold talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington already on April 9, the Japanese Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reports citing diplomatic sources.

The exact schedule of Suga's visit to the US is still being worked out, but the prime minister is expected to depart from Japan on April 8 and will likely return on April 10.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, Suga and Biden are expected to discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation with the aim of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific. The talks are expected to take place in Washington DC on April 9.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that Suga was expected to meet with Biden in the first half of April.

This would be the first in-person foreign leader visit during Biden's presidency.

