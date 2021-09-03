Suga Confirms His Plans Not to Run for Head of Japanese Ruling Liberal Democratic Party

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed on Friday his plans not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Earlier in the day, the NHK news broadcaster reported about Suga's plans not to head the LDP anymore.

"At the meeting of the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party, I personally said that I want to focus on measures to fight the coronavirus, so I will not run for the LDP leader. Within the year in office of the prime minister, I made all the efforts to solve problems of people, primarily related to the coronavirus. The campaign for the election of the party leader begins on September 17. I remember from last year that this requires great energy. It is impossible to combine this, you need to make a choice," Suga said, as quoted by the NHK News.