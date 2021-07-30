TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared on Friday a coronavirus state of emergency in Osaka and three prefectures neighboring Tokyo, and also extended the existing state of emergency in Tokyo and Okinawa until August 31.

"The share of the Delta coronavirus strain is growing sharply.

If the surge in incidence continues, pressure on the healthcare system will increase. In this regard, a decision was made to introduce a state of emergency in Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka prefectures, and to introduce a regime of enhanced anti-coronavirus measures in Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Hyogo, Kyoto and Fukuoka until August 31. The state of emergency in Tokyo and Okinawa will be extended until August 31," Suga told the coronavirus response center.