UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suga Denies 4th Wave Of Pandemic In Japan Amid Rising Safety Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:43 PM

Suga Denies 4th Wave of Pandemic in Japan Amid Rising Safety Concerns

The current rate of COVID-19 infections in Japan is yet to reach the levels of a major nationwide surge that can be called a fourth wave, though caution is still required as the number of new cases has increased in several prefectures, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a parliament meeting on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The current rate of COVID-19 infections in Japan is yet to reach the levels of a major nationwide surge that can be called a fourth wave, though caution is still required as the number of new cases has increased in several prefectures, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a parliament meeting on Monday.

The response came amid heavy criticism by the opposition regarding what they believe to be a premature decision to end the coronavirus state of emergency for Osaka and Hyogo prefectures in late February, the NHK World Japan broadcaster reported.

According to Prime Minister, the two western prefectures met the criteria for lifting the state of emergency, though he also noted that the rates of infections have since been surging as more people went outside.

The resulting increase in human traffic has hindered the government's anti-coronavirus efforts, the head of the government's advisory panel on the coronavirus response Omi Shigeru was cited as saying by the broadcaster. Additionally, more mutations of the virus have been reported.

The official warned that the effects of premature lifting of the state of emergency could resurface in the upcoming weeks and urged urgent measures to prevent the crisis, the news stated.

The government has already made a decision earlier last week to implement stricter COVID-19 restrictions in two regions in the west of JapanOsaka and Hyogo � as well as a region in the north, Miyagi, from Monday without needing a state of emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases have surged.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Traffic Osaka Japan February From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected renow ..

14 minutes ago

More than 90 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, ..

3 minutes ago

Exports increase by 7.12% in three quarters, by 30 ..

3 minutes ago

Competitors Sought to Poach Gamaleya Institute Res ..

3 minutes ago

Gamaleya Institute Head Says World Was Bracing for ..

3 minutes ago

People in England to Be Offered Twice-Weekly Rapid ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.