Suga Government's Approval Rating At 66% - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:39 PM

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

The approval rating for the new government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stands at 66 percent, a poll showed on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The approval rating for the new government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stands at 66 percent, a poll showed on Thursday.

According to the survey conducted by the Kyodo news agency, 16.2 percent of respondents expressed disapproval of the government.

The two-day nationwide telephone survey also showed that 58.7 percent of Japanese citizens supported the continuation of policies set out by Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe.

On Wednesday, Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially confirmed as the new prime minister, replacing Abe, who stepped down over health issues.

