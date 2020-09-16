TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The upper house of the Japanese parliament announced on Wednesday, following a vote, electing Yoshihide Suga as the new prime minister.

A total of 142 out of 240 valid upper house ballots supported Suga, who previously served as outgoing Prime Minister Shnizo Abe's chief cabinet secretary.

Earlier in the day, the lower house voted to elect Suga to the post. He would have become the prime minister even if the upper chamber had failed to support the decision.

The new composition of the Japanese cabinet is expected to be announced soon.