Suga Officially Voted In As New Japan's Prime Minister By Parliament's Upper House

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Suga Officially Voted in as New Japan's Prime Minister by Parliament's Upper House

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The upper house of the Japanese parliament announced on Wednesday, following a vote, electing Yoshihide Suga as the new prime minister.

A total of 142 out of 240 valid upper house ballots supported Suga, who previously served as outgoing Prime Minister Shnizo Abe's chief cabinet secretary.

Earlier in the day, the lower house voted to elect Suga to the post. He would have become the prime minister even if the upper chamber had failed to support the decision.

The new composition of the Japanese cabinet is expected to be announced soon.

More Stories From World

