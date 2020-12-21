UrduPoint.com
Suga Says Japan Will Not Hold General Election Until COVID-19 Outbreak Curbed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the country will hold the general election to the House of Representatives only after the COVID-19 outbreak in Japan is stopped, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

"We should not do it unless we can completely prevent the spread of the coronavirus," Suga said as quoted by the  Kyodo news agency.

According to the opinion poll conducted by the media outlet, public support for Suga dropped from 63 per cent to 50.3 per cent in three months after he assumed the post in September. The drop is largely attributed to the unpopular measures that the government took to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Japan's constitution stipulates that the next general election of members of the house of representatives should be held on or before October 22, 2021. The general election is followed by parliament members electing the prime minister and subsequent appointment of a new cabinet.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Japan has confirmed 2,455 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 199,270. On Sunday, the country registered 2,849 new daily COVID-19 cases.

