Suga Says To Continue Abe's Policy On Russia If Elected Head Of Japanese Ruling Party

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Suga Says to Continue Abe's Policy on Russia If Elected Head of Japanese Ruling Party

TOKYO/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he would continue the policy of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the Kuril islands and a peace treaty with Russia, if elected as the head of the ruling party.

Suga announced his plan to contest the leadership of the ruling party earlier in the day.

"We have made an effort together to solve the territorial issue and sign a peace treaty with Russia, and this policy will not change," Suga told a press conference.

Suga said he was ready continue all the efforts led by the Abe administration and "to take every effort to push them further forward."

"Now I am required to prioritize the coronavirus response. I think it is my priority," Suga said.

